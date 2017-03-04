 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Buddy’s Burgers Opens in Newark

The Pennsylvania chain comes to Main Street.
Dining Insider
Restaurants & Food

3 Healthy Recipes to Whip Up this Week

Your body will thank you.
Health
Get Healthy

This Delicious Wine Dinner Benefits St. Jude's

The Women and Wine Club will enjoy four luxurious courses.
Restaurants & Food
Charities & Foundations
Dining Insider

How to Cope with the Loss of a Pet

Local support groups and volunteer opportunities can be crucial to the grieving process.
Health
Pets

How to Help Struggling Students Get Back on Track

Beverly Stewart of Back to Basics Private School shares tips for ensuring children’s academic success.
People & Profiles
Education

Indulge in a Night of Poetry, Music and Romance

Shakespeare nerds, this one's for you.
Arts Buzz & Hot Tickets

9 Delicious Valentine’s Day Dining Deals

Enjoy these local specials with your significant other.
Dining Insider
Restaurants & Food

An Incredibly Easy Way to Raise Awareness about a Rare Disorder

Stylish T-shirts for a cause are on sale through Feb. 6.
Charities & Foundations

Here are the Latest Updates to Delaware's Dining Scene

Diners say so long to some old faves while welcoming some cool additions.
Restaurants & Food
Beer & Wine
Edit Module

Joe Biden Returns Home

Supporters flocked to Wilmington on Friday to welcome one of their own back from Washington.
People & Profiles
Politics
History

Big Chill Beach Club to Open This May

The family-friendly restaurant will be located at the southeast foot of the Indian River Bridge.
Dining Insider
Restaurants & Food

How to Help Your Aging Parents Plan for Their Futures

Preparing for this role reversal is key.
Family & Kids
Health

5 Popular Food Trends to Expect This Year

Would you add these to your grocery list?
Restaurants & Food

Your Excuse to Try 4 Kinds of Mac and Cheese This Weekend

Liquid Alchemy and Bang Bang BBQ are teaming up for a delicious event.
Restaurants & Food
Dining Insider

How Delaware Theatre Company Hopes to Spark 'Brave Conversations'

Its newest production, "White Guy on the Bus," begins Feb. 1.
Arts Buzz & Hot Tickets

Don't Miss Exceptional Care for Children’s 8th Annual Spring Gala

The party takes place March 4, 2017, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.
Charities & Foundations

Dine on Wild Game and Wine

Head to Stone Balloon Ale House this Thursday for an unforgettable meal.
Dining Insider
Restaurants & Food

From the Editor: Private Decisions

Highlights from our January issue, plus feedback from last month.
People & Profiles
Politics
Health
Education
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Most Popular Articles

  1. 9 Delicious Valentine’s Day Dining Deals
  2. Here are the Latest Updates to Delaware's Dining Scene
  3. 3 Healthy Recipes to Whip Up this Week
  4. An Incredibly Easy Way to Raise Awareness about a Rare Disorder
  5. Indulge in a Night of Poetry, Music and Romance
Edit ModuleShow Tags Edit Module Edit ModuleShow Tags

Shortcuts

Party Pictures

Resource Guide & Business Listings

What's Happening This Week

Sponsored Content

The Face of Real Estate and Relocation: Nancy Anne Fleming of Patterson Schwartz Real Estate

 
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Business Listings

Arts and Entertainment
Beauty
Best Of
Camps
Legal and Financial
Dining Guide
Education
Fitness
Health
Home and Garden
Meetings and Special Events
Shopping
Specialty Food and Drink
Sports and Recreation
Tourism and Travel
Weddings

SPONSORED CONTENT

ASK THE TOP LAWYERS

Delaware's BEST TOP LAWYERS Offer Legal Insight

SPONSORED CONTENT

ASK THE EXPERTS

Delaware's Best Doctors Offer Medical Insight

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

January 2017

Today
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMHarry's Winter Wedding Expo

Find everything you need to plan your perfect day at Harry's Wedding Expo, including all the latest trends and the hottest new fashions!  Meet with a Harry’s Wedding Specialist to...

Cost: 10 per person

Where:
Harry's Savoy Ballroom
2020 Naamans Road
Wilmington, DE  19810
View map »


Sponsor: Harry's Hospitality Group
Telephone: 302-475-3000
Contact Name: Cindy Bene
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:30 PMBelly Dance Classes with Zahra

Belly Dance Classes with Zahra Beginner & intermediate classes open to teens and adults Sundays in January starting Jan 8th Beginner: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Intermediate: 1 - 2 p.m (must get...

Cost: $15-$42

Where:
Take the Lead Studio
320 Lantana Drive
Hockessin , DE  19711
View map »


Sponsor: Take the Lead
Contact Name: Zahra
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe Bells

The Resident Ensemble Players, Delaware’s professional acting company performing at the University of Delaware, presents The Bells by Theresa Rebeck. During the great Yukon gold rush of the...

Cost: $15 - $30

Where:
Thompson Theatre, Roselle Center for the Arts
110 Orchard Rd.
Newark, DE  19716
View map »


Sponsor: Resident Ensemble Players
Telephone: (302) 831-2204
Website »

More information
6:15 PMMusic in the White House—a collaboration between Lyric Fest and Singing City

Saturday, January 28, 2017 at  7:30 pm at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 763 Valley Forge Rd, Wayne, PA 19087 Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 3 pm at Church of the Holy Trinity, Rittenhouse Square...

Cost: Tickets are $25 online, and $30 at the door. Student tickets $10 at the door.

Where:
Church of the Holy Trinity
1904 Walnut St.
Philadelphia, PA  19103
View map »


Sponsor: Lyric Fest
Telephone: 215-438-1702
Contact Name: Jessica Nelson
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 PMDiamond State Curling Club Learn-To-Curl

Come give curling a try! At this 2-hour intro-to-curling event we'll provide a basic lesson then coach you through a mini-game.  Whether you just want to cross #curling off your bucket list or...

Cost: $35

Where:
The Pond Ice Arena
101 John Campbell Rd
Newark, DE  19711
View map »


Sponsor: Diamond State Curling Club
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMCabaret

Cost: $12-$20

Where:
Wilmington Drama League
10 West Lea Blvd.
Wilmington, DE  19802
View map »


Sponsor: Wilmington Drama League
Telephone: 302-764-3396
Contact Name: Kathy Buterbaugh
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMDiabetes Prevention Class

Nanticoke Memorial Hospital will host a two-session Diabetes Prevention Class on Monday, January 30 and Monday, February 27 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm in Meeting Room 1. This course is designed for...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Nanticoke Memorial Hospital
801 Middleford Road
Seaford, DE  19973
View map »


Telephone: 302-629-6611 x2446
Contact Name: Nanticoke's Diabetes Education Department

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMCabaret

Cost: $12-$20

Where:
Wilmington Drama League
10 West Lea Blvd.
Wilmington, DE  19802
View map »


Sponsor: Wilmington Drama League
Telephone: 302-764-3396
Contact Name: Kathy Buterbaugh
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 12:00 PMDrop in on Nature

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, Dec 1st thru Thursday, December 15th Winter session: Tuesday, January 17th thru Thursday, March 30th   Drop in on Nature is...

Cost: see description

Where:
The Annex
501 Chandler Mill Rd
Kennett Square, PA  19348
View map »


Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMEast Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmers Market

East Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmers Market Nov 8, 2016 - April 11, 2017  11 am- 2 pm 25 vendors Location:  East Coast Garden Center 30366 Cordrey Rd Millsboro, DE 19966 302-945-3489

Cost: frr

Where:
East Coast Garden Center
30366 Cordrey Rd
Millsboro, DE  19966
View map »


Sponsor: East Coast Garden Center
Telephone: 302-945-3489
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMEast Coast Indoor Farmers Market

East Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmer's Marke 25 vendors

Cost: Free

Where:
East Coast Garden Center
30366 Cordrey Rd
Millsboro, DE  19966
View map »


Telephone: 302-945-3489
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 6:45 PMBallroom Dance Lessons

A four-week series of ballroom dancing classes taught by teachers from the BlueBallroom. Tuesdays starting Jan. 10. Classes are $30 a lesson for Non-Members. Non-Member slots are limited. For...

Cost: $30

Where:
University and Whist Club
805 N Broom St
Wilmington, DE  19806
View map »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMRBFS presents Breaking Through the Clouds"

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society is pleased to collaborate with the League of Women Voters®  of Sussex County to present the second annual Women’s Film Series. The focus of this monthly series...

Cost: $9

Where:
Cinema Art Theater
17701 Dartmouth Drive, #2
Lewes, DE
View map »


Sponsor: Rehoboth Beach Film Society
Telephone: 302-645-9095
Contact Name: Jeri Kaplan
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMCabaret

Cost: $12-$20

Where:
Wilmington Drama League
10 West Lea Blvd.
Wilmington, DE  19802
View map »


Sponsor: Wilmington Drama League
Telephone: 302-764-3396
Contact Name: Kathy Buterbaugh
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMThe Mom's Circle

On Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m., Nanticoke Memorial Hospital will hold The Mom’s Circle, a free breastfeeding support group, in the Nursing Conference Room. The Mom’s Circle...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Nanticoke Memorial Hospital
801 Middleford Road
Seaford, DE  19973
View map »


Telephone: 302-629-6611 x2234
Contact Name: Jacalyn Bradley

More information
4:30 PM - 5:30 PMNutrition Class

Nanticoke Weight Loss & General Surgery hosts nutrition classes on the first Wednesday of each month from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Nanticoke Training Center located at 121 S. Front Street in...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Nanticoke Training Center
121 S. Front Street
Seaford, DE  19973
View map »


Telephone: 302-536-5395
Contact Name: Nanticoke Weight Loss & General Surgery
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMCabaret

Cost: $12-$20

Where:
Wilmington Drama League
10 West Lea Blvd.
Wilmington, DE  19802
View map »


Sponsor: Wilmington Drama League
Telephone: 302-764-3396
Contact Name: Kathy Buterbaugh
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 12:00 PMDrop in on Nature

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, Dec 1st thru Thursday, December 15th Winter session: Tuesday, January 17th thru Thursday, March 30th   Drop in on Nature is...

Cost: see description

Where:
The Annex
501 Chandler Mill Rd
Kennett Square, PA  19348
View map »


Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMNature Studio

Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts January 19th, every other Thursday until March 30th This program is based entirely outdoors and is...

Cost: Cost: $30 for TLC members / $40 for non-members

Where:
Bucktoe Creek Preserve
432 Sharp Rd
Avondale, PA  19311
View map »


Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMPages of Times: Mother & Daughter Book & Craft Club

Pages of Time: Mother & Daughter Book & Craft Club Thursday November 3, 2016, 6:00 – 8:00 pm: A Journey to the New World: The Diary of Remember Patience Whipple...

Cost: $25-35

Where:
Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library
5105 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »

More information
6:30 PMTutto Fresco's Paint Nite

Visit Paint Nite's website to see Tutto Fresco's events, held the first Thursday of every month (through 2017) starting at 6:30 p.m.

Where:
, DE

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMThe Bells

The Resident Ensemble Players, Delaware’s professional acting company performing at the University of Delaware, presents The Bells by Theresa Rebeck. During the great Yukon gold rush of the...

Cost: $15 - $30

Where:
Thompson Theatre, Roselle Center for the Arts
110 Orchard Rd.
Newark, DE  19716
View map »


Sponsor: Resident Ensemble Players
Telephone: (302) 831-2204
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMCabaret

Cost: $12-$20

Where:
Wilmington Drama League
10 West Lea Blvd.
Wilmington, DE  19802
View map »


Sponsor: Wilmington Drama League
Telephone: 302-764-3396
Contact Name: Kathy Buterbaugh
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 4:30 PM[Un]Ravel by Joshua Meier

[Un]Ravel, a show of photographs by Joshua Meier, will be on view in the Mezzanine Gallery from February 3-24, 2017. An opening reception to meet the artist will be held on Friday, Feb....

Cost: Free

Where:
Mezzanine Gallery
820 N. French Street
2nd Floor, Carvel Building
Wilmington, DE  19801
View map »


Sponsor: Delaware Division of the Arts
Telephone: 302-577-8278
Contact Name: Roxanne Stanulis
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMGroup Show at The Station Gallery

February 3 – 25 Group Show featuring still life paintings in oil by Rosemary Castiglioni; gestural animal paintings by Gay Freeborn; and plein air landscapes from Zion National Park,...

Cost: free

Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-654-8638
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:30 PMLive Entertainment at Tutto Fresco

Tutto Fresco has live entertainment every Friday night from 6:30–9:30 p.m. Call for details. http://tuttofrescode.com/

Where:
Tutto Fresco
514 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE  19809
View map »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMGamblers Anonymous Meeting

Meeting every Friday, Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, 640 s. State Street, Dover, 7:30 pm., Private Dining Room #3 in the basement. For those who have, or think they may have a gambling problem....

Cost: 0.00

Where:
Bayhealth Kent General Hospital
640 S. State Street
Private Dining Room #3
Dover, DE  19901
View map »


Telephone: 800-855-2CALLGA
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMThe Bells

The Resident Ensemble Players, Delaware’s professional acting company performing at the University of Delaware, presents The Bells by Theresa Rebeck. During the great Yukon gold rush of the...

Cost: $15 - $30

Where:
Thompson Theatre, Roselle Center for the Arts
110 Orchard Rd.
Newark, DE  19716
View map »


Sponsor: Resident Ensemble Players
Telephone: (302) 831-2204
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMCabaret

Cost: $12-$20

Where:
Wilmington Drama League
10 West Lea Blvd.
Wilmington, DE  19802
View map »


Sponsor: Wilmington Drama League
Telephone: 302-764-3396
Contact Name: Kathy Buterbaugh
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:30 PMFirst State Heritage Park: February First Saturday

Cost: Free

Where:
First State Heritage Park Welcome Center
121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. North
Dover , DE  19901
View map »


Telephone: 302-739-9194
Contact Name: First State Heritage Park

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMGroup Show at The Station Gallery

February 3 – 25 Group Show featuring still life paintings in oil by Rosemary Castiglioni; gestural animal paintings by Gay Freeborn; and plein air landscapes from Zion National Park,...

Cost: free

Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-654-8638
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:30 PMFirst Saturday at First State Heritage Park

First Saturdays in the First State   Programs and events on the first Saturday of each month. Sites are open, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., check website for...

Cost: Free

Where:
First State Heritage Park
121 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd N
Dover, DE  19901
View map »


Sponsor: First State Heritage Park
Telephone: 302-739-9194
Contact Name: Sarah Zimmerman
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:30 PMFirst Saturday at First State Heritage Park

First Saturdays in the First State   Programs and events on the first Saturday of each month. Sites are open, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., check website for...

Cost: Free

Where:
First State Heritage Park
121 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd N
Dover, DE  19901
View map »


Sponsor: First State Heritage Park
Telephone: 302-739-9194
Contact Name: Sarah Zimmerman
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 4:30 AMDinosaur Revolution

Uncover the facts, fictions, and fossils of Dinosaur Revolution as you LIVE LARGE in reptilian role-play activities. Undertake three Mesozoic Missions spanning 150 million years and mimic dinosaur...

Cost: Free with Admission

Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Newark, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-658-9111
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 4:30 PMDinosaur Revolution

Uncover the facts, fictions, and fossils of Dinosaur Revolution as you LIVE LARGE in reptilian role-play activities at the Delaware Museum of Natural History's newest special exhibit. Undertake...

Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE

Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMNew Year - New Bond

Calling all Kent County Area people! Are you an active MWULYP member? Or, are you interested in joining a group of awesome citizens dedicated to better their community? Join the...

Cost: $50 General Membership $25/Students

Where:
Escape Room Delaware
631 Ridgely Street Suite 5
Dover, DE  19904
View map »


Sponsor: Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League Young Professionals Dover Committee
Contact Name: Danielle Craig
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe Bells

The Resident Ensemble Players, Delaware’s professional acting company performing at the University of Delaware, presents The Bells by Theresa Rebeck. During the great Yukon gold rush of the...

Cost: $15 - $30

Where:
Thompson Theatre, Roselle Center for the Arts
110 Orchard Rd.
Newark, DE  19716
View map »


Sponsor: Resident Ensemble Players
Telephone: (302) 831-2204
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMMélomanie February Wilmington & Rehoboth Series

Mélomanie February Rehoboth Series This performance features the World Premiere of "Just a Regular Child" by Delaware composer David Schelat and collaborations with guest artists Daniela...

Cost: $15-25

Where:
CAMP Rehoboth
37 Baltimore Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, DE  19971
View map »


Telephone: 302-764-6338
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMThe Bells

The Resident Ensemble Players, Delaware’s professional acting company performing at the University of Delaware, presents The Bells by Theresa Rebeck. During the great Yukon gold rush of the...

Cost: $15 - $30

Where:
Thompson Theatre, Roselle Center for the Arts
110 Orchard Rd.
Newark, DE  19716
View map »


Sponsor: Resident Ensemble Players
Telephone: (302) 831-2204
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMTHE PAYNTER BROTHERS WITH JAY POPKY and JAHITI at World Cafe Live Wilmington-Upstairs

THE PAYNTER BROTHERS WITH JAY POPKY The sum of our roots, a musical retrospective of two brothers and 25 years of playing music together, Will & Scott Paynter will by joined by their frequent...

Cost: $10 ADV - $12 DOS + FEES

Where:
World Cafe Live Wilmington
500 N Market St
Wilmington, DE  19801
View map »


Telephone: 215-222-1400
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMCabaret

Cost: $12-$20

Where:
Wilmington Drama League
10 West Lea Blvd.
Wilmington, DE  19802
View map »


Sponsor: Wilmington Drama League
Telephone: 302-764-3396
Contact Name: Kathy Buterbaugh
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit Module

Delaware Resource Guide & Business Listings

Best of Delaware® Shopping Dining Guide Education Top Doctors
Best Places to Live Weddings Arts & Entertainment Camps Top Dentist
Home & Garden Beauty Specialty Food & Drink Meeting & Special Events Health
Tourism & Travel Fitness Nightlife Legal & Financial Sports & Recreation
Edit Module