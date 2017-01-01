 

This Nonprofit Is Changing Lives, One Home at a Time

Good Neighbors Home Repairs recently expanded its services into northern New Castle County.
Jazz Ensemble to Perform Special Tribute to David Bowie

The Donny McCaslin Group, which backed David Bowie's "Blackstar," will visit Arden Gild Hall on Jan. 14.
Want to Mingle with Hundreds of Leaders and Officials?

Buy a ticket to the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s 180th Annual Dinner.
Style Spy: 14 Gym Bag Essentials

Motivate yourself to get back in shape with these fashion-forward necessities.
Your Guide to Private Schools in Delaware

Learn about local schools' opportunities, athletics, tuition rates, philanthropic missions, famous alumni and more.
Enjoy Awesome Wine and Cheese at Penns Woods Winery

Make your reservations now!
This Brandywine Hills Home is a Global Treasure Trove

Indigenous art from around the world makes the Balick home a live-in gallery.
Snag This Super-Easy Salmon Dinner Recipe

Want to start the new year out on a high note? Make a home-cooked meal.
6 Ways to Be and Feel Better in 2017

Expert advice on looking great, feeling great and doing great things this year.
2017 Faces of Delaware

How Brew HaHa's Alisa Morkides Created a Coffee Empire

Brew HaHa owner Alisa Morkides has done more than create a hip coffee shop. She has nearly cornered the market on community.
3 Delicious New Year’s Eve Finds

There’s something fun for everyone.
Unearth a Fascinating Dinosaur Experience

Starting Feb. 4 at the Delaware Museum of Natural History.
Here's How You Should Celebrate Hump Day

8th & Union's tap takeover tonight features four beers from Victory Brewing Company, plus half-priced plates and drinks.
Olive Tree Café Offers Mouthwatering Mediterranean Cuisine

The Newark eatery boasts an array of internationally influenced dishes at surprisingly affordable price points.
Need Some New Year's Eve Bling? This Jewelry Goes to a Good Cause

Wilmington-based fashion illustrator Dallas Shaw designed an anklet for 31 Bits, a socially conscious brand that helps women in Uganda.
6 Myths about Aging

Getting older shouldn't be something you dread.
What Can't This Wilmington Chef Live Without?

First up in our new "Chefs Tell" series: James Kazongo of University & Whist Club.
January 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMWinter Group Show

January 3 - 28  “Winter Group Show” Rotating Group Show features a variety of art in different styles and media. Custom Framing & Gift Certificates are always available. Gallery Hours:...

Cost: free

Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-654-8638
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMMade in the Americas: The New World Discovers Asia

Made in the Americas: The New World Discovers Asia examines the profound influence of Asia on the arts of the colonial Americas. Featuring some of the most extraordinary objects produced in the...

Cost: Included with admission. Members free. $5-$20

Where:
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52)
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Sponsor: DuPont, Glenmede and John L. and Marjorie P. McGraw. Additional support from M&T Bank and Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP
Telephone: 800.448.3883
Contact Name: Information and tours
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMYuletide at Winterthur

Yuletide at Winterthur November 19, 2016 – January 8, 2017 Delight in and be inspired by visions of holidays of old at our annual Yuletide tour and celebration. Members free. Included with...

Cost: Members free. Included with admission.

Where:
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Sponsor: Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
Telephone: 800-448-3883
Contact Name: Information and Tours
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 10:00 PMJ's Membership Open HOuse

Join the Siegel JCC for a special Open House event! Come tour the J's facilities as part of our 32 acre campus and check out our features & events. Anyone who joins that day will get two...

Cost: &0 for the Open House / Membership prices vary.

Where:
Siegel JCC
101 Garden of Eden Road
Wilmington, DE  19803
View map »


Sponsor: The J
Telephone: 302-478-5660
Contact Name: Cindy Goldstein
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMEmbroidery: The Language of Art

The definition of the word art has changed over time. From the late Middle Ages it referred to a skill acquired through knowledge and practice as well as the objects produced as a result of that...

Cost: Members free. Included with admission, $5-$20.

Where:
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52)
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 800-448-3883
Contact Name: Information and Tours
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMEmbroidery: The Language of Art

The definition of the word art has changed over time. From the late Middle Ages it referred to a skill acquired through knowledge and practice as well as the objects produced as a result of that...

Cost: Members free. Included with admission, $5-$20

Where:
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52)
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 800.448.3883
Contact Name: Information and Tours
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLasting Impressions: The Artists of Currier & Ives

Lasting Impressions: The Artists of Currier & Ives On display in the Winterthur Galleries from September 17, 2016 – January 8, 2017 Discover the extraordinary art of Fanny Palmer and Arthur...

Cost: Members free. Included with admission.

Where:
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:30 PMBelly Dance Classes with Zahra

Belly Dance Classes with Zahra Beginner & intermediate classes open to teens and adults Sundays in January starting Jan 8th Beginner: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Intermediate: 1 - 2 p.m (must get...

Cost: $15-$42

Where:
Take the Lead Studio
320 Lantana Drive
Hockessin , DE  19711
View map »


Sponsor: Take the Lead
Contact Name: Zahra
Website »

More information
1:15 PMHands on History Cart

Saturdays, March 26, 2016 – January 8, 2017, Galleries Reception Atrium Explore themes of the new exhibition Made in the Americas through hands-on activities. Members free. Included with...

Cost: Members free. Included with admission.

Where:
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE  19735
View map »


Telephone: 800-448-3883
Contact Name: Tours & Reservations

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 PMDiamond State Curling Club Learn-To-Curl

Come give curling a try! At this 2-hour intro-to-curling event we'll provide a basic lesson then coach you through a mini-game.  Whether you just want to cross #curling off your bucket list or...

Cost: $35

Where:
The Pond Ice Arena
101 John Campbell Rd
Newark, DE  19711
View map »


Sponsor: Diamond State Curling Club
Website »

More information
Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorers

Learn how climate change affects our world with hands-on activities that can relate to explorers of all ages. Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorer visitors can take on the role of an Arctic...

Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE

Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-658-9111
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PMWinter Group Show

January 3 - 28  “Winter Group Show” Rotating Group Show features a variety of art in different styles and media. Custom Framing & Gift Certificates are always available. Gallery Hours:...

Cost: free

Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-654-8638
Website »

More information
Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorers

Learn how climate change affects our world with hands-on activities that can relate to explorers of all ages. Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorer visitors can take on the role of an Arctic...

Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE

Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-658-9111
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PMWinter Group Show

January 3 - 28  “Winter Group Show” Rotating Group Show features a variety of art in different styles and media. Custom Framing & Gift Certificates are always available. Gallery Hours:...

Cost: free

Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-654-8638
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 12:00 PMDrop in on Nature

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, Dec 1st thru Thursday, December 15th Winter session: Tuesday, January 17th thru Thursday, March 30th   Drop in on Nature is...

Cost: see description

Where:
The Annex
501 Chandler Mill Rd
Kennett Square, PA  19348
View map »


Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMEast Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmers Market

East Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmers Market Nov 8, 2016 - April 11, 2017  11 am- 2 pm 25 vendors Location:  East Coast Garden Center 30366 Cordrey Rd Millsboro, DE 19966 302-945-3489

Cost: frr

Where:
East Coast Garden Center
30366 Cordrey Rd
Millsboro, DE  19966
View map »


Sponsor: East Coast Garden Center
Telephone: 302-945-3489
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMEast Coast Indoor Farmers Market

East Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmer's Marke 25 vendors

Cost: Free

Where:
East Coast Garden Center
30366 Cordrey Rd
Millsboro, DE  19966
View map »


Telephone: 302-945-3489
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 6:45 PMBallroom Dance Lessons

A four-week series of ballroom dancing classes taught by teachers from the BlueBallroom. Tuesdays starting Jan. 10. Classes are $30 a lesson for Non-Members. Non-Member slots are limited. For...

Cost: $30

Where:
University and Whist Club
805 N Broom St
Wilmington, DE  19806
View map »

More information
Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorers

Learn how climate change affects our world with hands-on activities that can relate to explorers of all ages. Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorer visitors can take on the role of an Arctic...

Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE

Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-658-9111
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PMWinter Group Show

January 3 - 28  “Winter Group Show” Rotating Group Show features a variety of art in different styles and media. Custom Framing & Gift Certificates are always available. Gallery Hours:...

Cost: free

Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-654-8638
Website »

More information
Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorers

Learn how climate change affects our world with hands-on activities that can relate to explorers of all ages. Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorer visitors can take on the role of an Arctic...

Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE

Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-658-9111
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PMWinter Group Show

January 3 - 28  “Winter Group Show” Rotating Group Show features a variety of art in different styles and media. Custom Framing & Gift Certificates are always available. Gallery Hours:...

Cost: free

Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-654-8638
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 12:00 PMDrop in on Nature

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, Dec 1st thru Thursday, December 15th Winter session: Tuesday, January 17th thru Thursday, March 30th   Drop in on Nature is...

Cost: see description

Where:
The Annex
501 Chandler Mill Rd
Kennett Square, PA  19348
View map »


Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMThe Wilmington Coin Club presents the 2017 56th Annual Wilmington Coin Show

January 12,13 and 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free Admission and parking. US, World, Ancient, Currency, Tokens, and Medals - 50 Dealers - ANACS Grader in Attendance - Free Youth...

Where:
Nur Shrine Temple 198
South DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE  19720
View map »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMNature Studio

Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts January 19th, every other Thursday until March 30th This program is based entirely outdoors and is...

Cost: Cost: $30 for TLC members / $40 for non-members

Where:
Bucktoe Creek Preserve
432 Sharp Rd
Avondale, PA  19311
View map »


Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 PMBadfish

The phenomenon known as Sublime, arguably the most energetic, original and uniquely eclectic band to emerge from any scene, anywhere, ended with the untimely death of lead singer, guitarist and...

Cost: $15

Where:
World Cafe Live At The Queen
500 N Market St.
Wilmington, DE  19801
View map »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMConductors Guild presents Serafin String Quartet at Drexel University

The Conductors Guild will present Serafin String Quartet at its 2017 National Conference at Drexel University on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Program features Barber Adagio for Strings...

Cost: Free

Where:
Drexel University's Mandell Theater
3250 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA
View map »


Sponsor: Conductors Guild
Website »

More information
Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorers

Learn how climate change affects our world with hands-on activities that can relate to explorers of all ages. Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorer visitors can take on the role of an Arctic...

Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE

Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-658-9111
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PMWinter Group Show

January 3 - 28  “Winter Group Show” Rotating Group Show features a variety of art in different styles and media. Custom Framing & Gift Certificates are always available. Gallery Hours:...

Cost: free

Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-654-8638
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMThe Wilmington Coin Club presents the 2017 56th Annual Wilmington Coin Show

January 12,13 and 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free Admission and parking. US, World, Ancient, Currency, Tokens, and Medals - 50 Dealers - ANACS Grader in Attendance - Free Youth...

Where:
Nur Shrine Temple 198
South DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE  19720
View map »

More information
4:30 PM - 7:30 PMCape May Lewes Ferry Wine Dinners

Enjoy fantastic bay views, while sampling the finest wines, hors d'oeuvres, and delicious meal entrees. Food items will be selected based on specific wine selections.  A cash bar will also be...

Cost: $65/adult

Where:
Cape May Ferry Terminal
43 Cape Henlopen Drive
Lewes, DE  19958
View map »


Telephone: 1-800-643-3779
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMMartin Luther King, Jr. & Black History Tribute

Join in The Music School of Delaware’s annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black History tribute! Enjoy a performance by the Christina Cultural Arts Center Dance Ensemble...

Cost: 5

Where:
The Music School of Delaware
4101 Washington Street
Wilmington, DE  19802
View map »


Telephone: 302-762-1132
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMRBFS presents its "What Makes Us Tick series"

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will present its popular What Makes Us Tick? program during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend, January 13-15. This analytical film and discussion series...

Cost: $9 - $10

Where:
Cinema Art Theater
17701 Dartmouth Drive, #2
Lewes, DE  19958
View map »


Sponsor: Rehoboth Beach Film Society
Telephone: 302-645-9095
Contact Name: Jeri Kaplan
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMFriends of Folk Concert Series: Charlie Zahm

Cost: Free

Where:
Old State House
25 The Green
Dover , DE  19901
View map »


Telephone: 302-739-9194
Contact Name: First State Heritage Park

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMGamblers Anonymous Meeting

Meeting every Friday, Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, 640 s. State Street, Dover, 7:30 pm., Private Dining Room #3 in the basement. For those who have, or think they may have a gambling problem....

Cost: 0.00

Where:
Bayhealth Kent General Hospital
640 S. State Street
Private Dining Room #3
Dover, DE  19901
View map »


Telephone: 800-855-2CALLGA
Website »

More information
10:00 PM - 12:30 PMApache Trails present Wyatt Earp's Wake

Apache Trails present Wyatt Earps Wake Where:  Kelly's Logan House  When :  January 13th 2017 This evening, as lovers of all things western Americana, musical artist Apache Trails will be...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Kelly's Logan House
1701 Delaware Ave.
Wilmington, DE  19806
View map »

More information
Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorers

Learn how climate change affects our world with hands-on activities that can relate to explorers of all ages. Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorer visitors can take on the role of an Arctic...

Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE

Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-658-9111
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PMWinter Group Show

January 3 - 28  “Winter Group Show” Rotating Group Show features a variety of art in different styles and media. Custom Framing & Gift Certificates are always available. Gallery Hours:...

Cost: free

Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-654-8638
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMThe Wilmington Coin Club presents the 2017 56th Annual Wilmington Coin Show

January 12,13 and 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free Admission and parking. US, World, Ancient, Currency, Tokens, and Medals - 50 Dealers - ANACS Grader in Attendance - Free Youth...

Where:
Nur Shrine Temple 198
South DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE  19720
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMInvention Convention

January 14, 15, 16 – Saturday, Sunday, and Monday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Invention Convention Lights, camera, action! This year’s Invention Convention features hands-on video...

Cost: $8 for adults, $6 for children between 4 and 14, and free for children under 4 a

Where:
Hagley Museum
201 Hagley Creek Road
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Sponsor: Hagley Museum
Telephone: (302) 65802400 x 238
Contact Name: Jessica Eisenbrey
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMWAM Cafe

  Come out and enjoy our monthly art fusion event featuring literary readings by Jim Bourey and Sherry Chappelle, live art by Sidney Moore, and musical offerings from the Inbetweeners. We will...

Cost: $5.00 donation

Where:
Dover Art League
21 W. Loockerman St.
Dover, DE  19904
View map »


Sponsor: Dover Art League
Telephone: 302 674 4020
Contact Name: Laura Mancuso
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMRBFS presents its "What Makes Us Tick series"

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will present its popular What Makes Us Tick? program during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend, January 13-15. This analytical film and discussion series...

Cost: $9 - $10

Where:
Cinema Art Theater
17701 Dartmouth Drive, #2
Lewes, DE  19958
View map »


Sponsor: Rehoboth Beach Film Society
Telephone: 302-645-9095
Contact Name: Jeri Kaplan
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMTHE BIG JANGLE at World Cafe Live Wilmington-Upstairs

THE BIG JANGLE Come out to The Queen to hear The Big Jangle play Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers songs from all stages of Petty's career, from the early days of Mudcrutch, with The Traveling...

Cost: $15 + FEES

Where:
World Cafe Live Wilmington
500 N Market St
Wilmington, DE  19801
View map »


Telephone: 215-222-1400
Contact Name: MP Intern
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 11:00 PMSara Evans

Award-winning country music artist, Sara Evans, to perform at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased at...

Cost: $49

Where:
SugarHouse Casino
1001 N. Delaware Ave.
Philadelphia, PA  19125
View map »

More information
Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorers

Learn how climate change affects our world with hands-on activities that can relate to explorers of all ages. Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorer visitors can take on the role of an Arctic...

Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE

Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-658-9111
Website »

More information

