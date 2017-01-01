Delaware's BEST TOP LAWYERS Offer Legal Insight
January 3 - 28 “Winter Group Show” Rotating Group Show features a variety of art in different styles and media. Custom Framing & Gift Certificates are always available. Gallery Hours:...
Cost: free
Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE 19807
More information
Telephone: 302-654-8638
Made in the Americas: The New World Discovers Asia examines the profound influence of Asia on the arts of the colonial Americas. Featuring some of the most extraordinary objects produced in the...
Cost: Included with admission. Members free. $5-$20
Where:
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52)
Wilmington, DE 19807
More information
Sponsor: DuPont, Glenmede and John L. and Marjorie P. McGraw. Additional support from M&T Bank and Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP
Telephone: 800.448.3883
Contact Name: Information and tours
Yuletide at Winterthur November 19, 2016 – January 8, 2017 Delight in and be inspired by visions of holidays of old at our annual Yuletide tour and celebration. Members free. Included with...
Cost: Members free. Included with admission.
Where:
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE 19807
More information
Sponsor: Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
Telephone: 800-448-3883
Contact Name: Information and Tours
Join the Siegel JCC for a special Open House event! Come tour the J's facilities as part of our 32 acre campus and check out our features & events. Anyone who joins that day will get two...
Cost: &0 for the Open House / Membership prices vary.
Where:
Siegel JCC
101 Garden of Eden Road
Wilmington, DE 19803
More information
Sponsor: The J
Telephone: 302-478-5660
Contact Name: Cindy Goldstein
The definition of the word art has changed over time. From the late Middle Ages it referred to a skill acquired through knowledge and practice as well as the objects produced as a result of that...
Cost: Members free. Included with admission, $5-$20.
Where:
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52)
Wilmington, DE 19807
More information
Telephone: 800-448-3883
Contact Name: Information and Tours
The definition of the word art has changed over time. From the late Middle Ages it referred to a skill acquired through knowledge and practice as well as the objects produced as a result of that...
Cost: Members free. Included with admission, $5-$20
Where:
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52)
Wilmington, DE 19807
More information
Telephone: 800.448.3883
Contact Name: Information and Tours
Lasting Impressions: The Artists of Currier & Ives On display in the Winterthur Galleries from September 17, 2016 – January 8, 2017 Discover the extraordinary art of Fanny Palmer and Arthur...
Cost: Members free. Included with admission.
Where:
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE 19807
Belly Dance Classes with Zahra Beginner & intermediate classes open to teens and adults Sundays in January starting Jan 8th Beginner: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Intermediate: 1 - 2 p.m (must get...
Cost: $15-$42
Where:
Take the Lead Studio
320 Lantana Drive
Hockessin , DE 19711
More information
Sponsor: Take the Lead
Contact Name: Zahra
Saturdays, March 26, 2016 – January 8, 2017, Galleries Reception Atrium Explore themes of the new exhibition Made in the Americas through hands-on activities. Members free. Included with...
Cost: Members free. Included with admission.
Where:
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE 19735
More information
Telephone: 800-448-3883
Contact Name: Tours & Reservations
Come give curling a try! At this 2-hour intro-to-curling event we'll provide a basic lesson then coach you through a mini-game. Whether you just want to cross #curling off your bucket list or...
Cost: $35
Where:
The Pond Ice Arena
101 John Campbell Rd
Newark, DE 19711
More information
Sponsor: Diamond State Curling Club
Learn how climate change affects our world with hands-on activities that can relate to explorers of all ages. Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorer visitors can take on the role of an Arctic...
Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE
Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE 19807
More information
Telephone: 302-658-9111
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, Dec 1st thru Thursday, December 15th Winter session: Tuesday, January 17th thru Thursday, March 30th Drop in on Nature is...
Cost: see description
Where:
The Annex
501 Chandler Mill Rd
Kennett Square, PA 19348
More information
Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
East Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmers Market Nov 8, 2016 - April 11, 2017 11 am- 2 pm 25 vendors Location: East Coast Garden Center 30366 Cordrey Rd Millsboro, DE 19966 302-945-3489
Cost: frr
Where:
East Coast Garden Center
30366 Cordrey Rd
Millsboro, DE 19966
More information
Sponsor: East Coast Garden Center
Telephone: 302-945-3489
East Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmer's Marke 25 vendors
Cost: Free
Where:
East Coast Garden Center
30366 Cordrey Rd
Millsboro, DE 19966
More information
Telephone: 302-945-3489
A four-week series of ballroom dancing classes taught by teachers from the BlueBallroom. Tuesdays starting Jan. 10. Classes are $30 a lesson for Non-Members. Non-Member slots are limited. For...
Cost: $30
Where:
University and Whist Club
805 N Broom St
Wilmington, DE 19806
View map »
Learn how climate change affects our world with hands-on activities that can relate to explorers of all ages. Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorer visitors can take on the role of an Arctic...
Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE
Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE 19807
More information
Telephone: 302-658-9111
Learn how climate change affects our world with hands-on activities that can relate to explorers of all ages. Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorer visitors can take on the role of an Arctic...
Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE
Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE 19807
More information
Telephone: 302-658-9111
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, Dec 1st thru Thursday, December 15th Winter session: Tuesday, January 17th thru Thursday, March 30th Drop in on Nature is...
Cost: see description
Where:
The Annex
501 Chandler Mill Rd
Kennett Square, PA 19348
More information
Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
January 12,13 and 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free Admission and parking. US, World, Ancient, Currency, Tokens, and Medals - 50 Dealers - ANACS Grader in Attendance - Free Youth...
Where:
Nur Shrine Temple 198
South DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts January 19th, every other Thursday until March 30th This program is based entirely outdoors and is...
Cost: Cost: $30 for TLC members / $40 for non-members
Where:
Bucktoe Creek Preserve
432 Sharp Rd
Avondale, PA 19311
More information
Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
The phenomenon known as Sublime, arguably the most energetic, original and uniquely eclectic band to emerge from any scene, anywhere, ended with the untimely death of lead singer, guitarist and...
Cost: $15
Where:
World Cafe Live At The Queen
500 N Market St.
Wilmington, DE 19801
The Conductors Guild will present Serafin String Quartet at its 2017 National Conference at Drexel University on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Program features Barber Adagio for Strings...
Cost: Free
Where:
Drexel University's Mandell Theater
3250 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA
More information
Sponsor: Conductors Guild
Learn how climate change affects our world with hands-on activities that can relate to explorers of all ages. Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorer visitors can take on the role of an Arctic...
Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE
Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE 19807
More information
Telephone: 302-658-9111
January 12,13 and 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free Admission and parking. US, World, Ancient, Currency, Tokens, and Medals - 50 Dealers - ANACS Grader in Attendance - Free Youth...
Where:
Nur Shrine Temple 198
South DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Enjoy fantastic bay views, while sampling the finest wines, hors d'oeuvres, and delicious meal entrees. Food items will be selected based on specific wine selections. A cash bar will also be...
Cost: $65/adult
Where:
Cape May Ferry Terminal
43 Cape Henlopen Drive
Lewes, DE 19958
More information
Telephone: 1-800-643-3779
Join in The Music School of Delaware’s annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black History tribute! Enjoy a performance by the Christina Cultural Arts Center Dance Ensemble...
Cost: 5
Where:
The Music School of Delaware
4101 Washington Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
More information
Telephone: 302-762-1132
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will present its popular What Makes Us Tick? program during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend, January 13-15. This analytical film and discussion series...
Cost: $9 - $10
Where:
Cinema Art Theater
17701 Dartmouth Drive, #2
Lewes, DE 19958
More information
Sponsor: Rehoboth Beach Film Society
Telephone: 302-645-9095
Contact Name: Jeri Kaplan
Cost: Free
Where:
Old State House
25 The Green
Dover , DE 19901
More information
Telephone: 302-739-9194
Meeting every Friday, Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, 640 s. State Street, Dover, 7:30 pm., Private Dining Room #3 in the basement. For those who have, or think they may have a gambling problem....
Cost: 0.00
Where:
Bayhealth Kent General Hospital
640 S. State Street
Private Dining Room #3
Dover, DE 19901
More information
Telephone: 800-855-2CALLGA
Apache Trails present Wyatt Earps Wake Where: Kelly's Logan House When : January 13th 2017 This evening, as lovers of all things western Americana, musical artist Apache Trails will be...
Cost: FREE
Where:
Kelly's Logan House
1701 Delaware Ave.
Wilmington, DE 19806
Learn how climate change affects our world with hands-on activities that can relate to explorers of all ages. Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorer visitors can take on the role of an Arctic...
Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE
Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE 19807
More information
Telephone: 302-658-9111
January 12,13 and 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free Admission and parking. US, World, Ancient, Currency, Tokens, and Medals - 50 Dealers - ANACS Grader in Attendance - Free Youth...
Where:
Nur Shrine Temple 198
South DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
January 14, 15, 16 – Saturday, Sunday, and Monday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Invention Convention Lights, camera, action! This year’s Invention Convention features hands-on video...
Cost: $8 for adults, $6 for children between 4 and 14, and free for children under 4 a
Where:
Hagley Museum
201 Hagley Creek Road
Wilmington, DE 19807
More information
Sponsor: Hagley Museum
Telephone: (302) 65802400 x 238
Contact Name: Jessica Eisenbrey
Come out and enjoy our monthly art fusion event featuring literary readings by Jim Bourey and Sherry Chappelle, live art by Sidney Moore, and musical offerings from the Inbetweeners. We will...
Cost: $5.00 donation
Where:
Dover Art League
21 W. Loockerman St.
Dover, DE 19904
More information
Sponsor: Dover Art League
Telephone: 302 674 4020
Contact Name: Laura Mancuso
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will present its popular What Makes Us Tick? program during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend, January 13-15. This analytical film and discussion series...
Cost: $9 - $10
Where:
Cinema Art Theater
17701 Dartmouth Drive, #2
Lewes, DE 19958
More information
Sponsor: Rehoboth Beach Film Society
Telephone: 302-645-9095
Contact Name: Jeri Kaplan
THE BIG JANGLE Come out to The Queen to hear The Big Jangle play Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers songs from all stages of Petty's career, from the early days of Mudcrutch, with The Traveling...
Cost: $15 + FEES
Where:
World Cafe Live Wilmington
500 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19801
More information
Telephone: 215-222-1400
Contact Name: MP Intern
Award-winning country music artist, Sara Evans, to perform at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased at...
Cost: $49
Where:
SugarHouse Casino
1001 N. Delaware Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Learn how climate change affects our world with hands-on activities that can relate to explorers of all ages. Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorer visitors can take on the role of an Arctic...
Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE
Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE 19807
More information
Telephone: 302-658-9111
