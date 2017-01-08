Delaware's BEST TOP LAWYERS Offer Legal Insight
January 3 - 28 “Winter Group Show” Rotating Group Show features a variety of art in different styles and media. Custom Framing & Gift Certificates are always available. Gallery Hours:...
Cost: free
Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE 19807
View map »
More information
Telephone: 302-654-8638
Website »
January 14, 15, 16 – Saturday, Sunday, and Monday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Invention Convention Lights, camera, action! This year’s Invention Convention features hands-on video...
Cost: $8 for adults, $6 for children between 4 and 14, and free for children under 4 a
Where:
Hagley Museum
201 Hagley Creek Road
Wilmington, DE 19807
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Hagley Museum
Telephone: (302) 65802400 x 238
Contact Name: Jessica Eisenbrey
Website »
Belly Dance Classes with Zahra Beginner & intermediate classes open to teens and adults Sundays in January starting Jan 8th Beginner: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Intermediate: 1 - 2 p.m (must get...
Cost: $15-$42
Where:
Take the Lead Studio
320 Lantana Drive
Hockessin , DE 19711
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Take the Lead
Contact Name: Zahra
Website »
Join Rachel Binkley of Rocker Soaps + Herbals for a fun and information filled class. We will make soap, learn how to make a soap recipe and get tips and techniques to make it easier for you at...
Cost: 40
Where:
Elements of Nutrition
4710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Rocker Soaps + Herbals
Telephone: 302-544-0391
Contact Name: Rachel Binkley
Website »
Come give curling a try! At this 2-hour intro-to-curling event we'll provide a basic lesson then coach you through a mini-game. Whether you just want to cross #curling off your bucket list or...
Cost: $35
Where:
The Pond Ice Arena
101 John Campbell Rd
Newark, DE 19711
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Diamond State Curling Club
Website »
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will present its popular What Makes Us Tick? program during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend, January 13-15. This analytical film and discussion series...
Cost: $9 - $10
Where:
Cinema Art Theater
17701 Dartmouth Drive, #2
Lewes, DE 19958
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Rehoboth Beach Film Society
Telephone: 302-645-9095
Contact Name: Jeri Kaplan
Website »
BROKEN ARROW: A NEIL YOUNG TRIBUTE Broken Arrow delivers the music of Neil Young; both the rockin' electric guitar driven favorites and the more country flavored classics with pedal steel and...
Cost: $12 ADV- $14 DOS
Where:
World Cafe Live Wilmington
500 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19801
View map »
More information
Telephone: 215-222-1400
Contact Name: MP Intern
Website »
Learn how climate change affects our world with hands-on activities that can relate to explorers of all ages. Arctic Adventure and Rainforest Explorer visitors can take on the role of an Arctic...
Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE
Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE 19807
View map »
More information
Telephone: 302-658-9111
Website »
When the kids have a day off but the parents don’t, let them spend the day off of school doing something really cool…having fun at DMNH! Enjoy games, crafts, activities, and even a hot dog...
Cost: $20 for Members, $25 for Non-Members.
Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE 19807
View map »
Science is for everyone! Join us for hands on crafts and activities that highlight science contributions to natural history from scientists all around the world. Learn how YOU can make a difference...
Cost: Free with Admission
Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE 19807
View map »
More information
Telephone: 130-265-89111
Website »
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, Dec 1st thru Thursday, December 15th Winter session: Tuesday, January 17th thru Thursday, March 30th Drop in on Nature is...
Cost: see description
Where:
The Annex
501 Chandler Mill Rd
Kennett Square, PA 19348
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »
East Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmers Market Nov 8, 2016 - April 11, 2017 11 am- 2 pm 25 vendors Location: East Coast Garden Center 30366 Cordrey Rd Millsboro, DE 19966 302-945-3489
Cost: frr
Where:
East Coast Garden Center
30366 Cordrey Rd
Millsboro, DE 19966
View map »
More information
Sponsor: East Coast Garden Center
Telephone: 302-945-3489
Website »
East Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmer's Marke 25 vendors
Cost: Free
Where:
East Coast Garden Center
30366 Cordrey Rd
Millsboro, DE 19966
View map »
More information
Telephone: 302-945-3489
Website »
A four-week series of ballroom dancing classes taught by teachers from the BlueBallroom. Tuesdays starting Jan. 10. Classes are $30 a lesson for Non-Members. Non-Member slots are limited. For...
Cost: $30
Where:
University and Whist Club
805 N Broom St
Wilmington, DE 19806
View map »
The Cinema & the Arts film series proudly presents a screening of the documentary ART BASTARD on Tuesday, January 17, 7:00 pm, at Cinema Art Theater, 17701 Dartmouth Drive in Dartmouth Plaza,...
Cost: $9
Where:
Cinema Art Theater
17701 Dartmouth Drive, #2
Lewes, DE 19958
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Rehoboth Beach Film Society
Telephone: 302-645-9095
Contact Name: Jeri Kaplan
Website »
The Division of Public Health offers its annual free flu vaccination event in the Legislative Hall Library, ground floor, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover, DE, on January 18, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to...
Cost: FREE
Where:
Legislative Hall Library
411 Legislative Ave.
Dover, DE 19901
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Division of Public Health
Telephone: 800-282-8672
Website »
Do you want to learn how to make soap? This is your chance! Join me for a fun and informative class @ Liquid Alchemy. I will teach you how to create your own recipe and the in-and-outs of soap...
Cost: 45.00
Where:
Liquid Alchemy
28 Brookside Dr.
Wilmington, DE 19804
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Rocker Soaps + Herbals
Telephone: 302-544-0391
Contact Name: Rachel Binkley
Website »
Guest speakers Patty Dailey-Lewis, executive director of the Beau Biden Foundation, and Delaware Family Court commissioner Loretta Young will discuss how participation in social media can too...
Cost: Free
Where:
Wilmington University - Doberstein Admissions Ctr.
320 N DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19805
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Wilmington University College of Social & Behavioral Sciences
Telephone: 302-295-1164
Contact Name: Dr. Johanna Bishop
Website »
Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts January 19th, every other Thursday until March 30th This program is based entirely outdoors and is...
Cost: Cost: $30 for TLC members / $40 for non-members
Where:
Bucktoe Creek Preserve
432 Sharp Rd
Avondale, PA 19311
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »
The 3rd Place and Bike Lane Cafe along with WestSide Grows and Delaware Permaculture bring you the West 7th Street Bazaar. Happening EVERY 3rd Thursday of the month from January through May,...
Cost: Free Admission
Where:
The 3rd Place
1139 W. 7th Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
View map »
More information
Sponsor: West Side Grows
Telephone: 302-690-9459
Contact Name: Delaware Permaculture
Website »
January 19 – Thursday – 6:30 p.m. Research Seminar: Amyrs Williams (Wesleyan University) – Reimagining the Modern Farm The seminar is open to the public and is based on a paper that is...
Cost: $0
Where:
Copeland Room, Hagley Library
298 Buck Road
Wilmington, DE 19807
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Hagley Museum & Library
Telephone: (302) 65802400
Contact Name: Carol Lockman
Website »
The Resident Ensemble Players, Delaware’s professional acting company performing at the University of Delaware, presents The Bells by Theresa Rebeck. During the great Yukon gold rush of the...
Cost: $15 - $30
Where:
Thompson Theatre, Roselle Center for the Arts
110 Orchard Rd.
Newark, DE 19716
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Resident Ensemble Players
Telephone: (302) 831-2204
Website »
HIGH & MIGHTY BRASS BAND There’s a reason that musical trailblazers from Galactic to DJ Logic have recently chosen to collaborate with High and Mighty Brass Band! and legends such as Dr. John,...
Cost: $15
Where:
World Cafe Live Wilmington
500 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19801
View map »
More information
Telephone: 215-222-1400
Contact Name: MP Intern
Website »
Formed in 1992, Splintered Sunlight quickly became the most popular Grateful Dead Tribute band in the Philadelphia area, gaining praise from Dead Heads and Non Heads alike. Since that time,...
Cost: $10
Where:
World Cafe Live At The Queen
500 N Market St.
Wilmington, DE 19801
View map »
Meeting every Friday, Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, 640 s. State Street, Dover, 7:30 pm., Private Dining Room #3 in the basement. For those who have, or think they may have a gambling problem....
Cost: 0.00
Where:
Bayhealth Kent General Hospital
640 S. State Street
Private Dining Room #3
Dover, DE 19901
View map »
More information
Telephone: 800-855-2CALLGA
Website »
Ah, typecasting—the baritone is always the bad guy! In Devils, Drunks & Dastardly Dudes, we’ll go on an operatic journey of men behaving badly. We’ll add a tenor to the mix, too… but we...
Cost: $29-$59
Where:
OperaDelaware Studio
4 South Poplar St.
Wilmington, DE 19801
View map »
More information
Sponsor: OperaDelaware
Telephone: 302-442-7809
Contact Name: Mary Wilcosky
Website »
The Resident Ensemble Players, Delaware’s professional acting company performing at the University of Delaware, presents The Bells by Theresa Rebeck. During the great Yukon gold rush of the...
Cost: $15 - $30
Where:
Thompson Theatre, Roselle Center for the Arts
110 Orchard Rd.
Newark, DE 19716
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Resident Ensemble Players
Telephone: (302) 831-2204
Website »
Amateur and professional creators from the Wilmington community and beyond will sketch, paint and sculpt side-by-side with DCAD students, alumni, faculty and staff as nude and costumed male...
Cost: $30 per person
Where:
Delaware College of Art and Design
600 N. Market St.
Wilmington, DE 19081
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Delaware College of Art and Design
Telephone: 302-622-8000 x 123
Contact Name: Mark Tajzler
Website »
From foxes and beavers to cats and dogs, all mammals benefit from open space! Discover the signs of mammals in winter and learn about human impact on mammal habitat and population survival. Join...
Cost: FREE for TLC members / $10 for non-members
Where:
Bucktoe Creek Preserve
432 Sharp Rd
Avondale, PA 19311
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society and the Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation are proud to present The Metropolitan Opera’s live broadcast of Charles Gounod’s ROMÉO ET JULIETTE on Saturday,...
Cost: $15 - $25
Where:
Cape Henlopen High School Theater
1250 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Rehoboth Beach Film Society
Telephone: 130-264-59095
Contact Name: Jeri Kaplan
Website »
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society announces the next play in the exciting series of National Theatre Live screenings. National Theatre Live is a groundbreaking project that presents the best of...
Cost: $18-$20
Where:
Cinema Art Theater
17701 Dartmouth Drive, #2
Lewes, DE 19958
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Rehoboth Beach Film Society
Telephone: 302-645-9095
Contact Name: Jeri Kaplan
Website »
Coastal Concerts in downtown Lewes will host a presentation by one of the most recognized, honored and versatile musicians in the world, the legendary two-time Grammy Award-winning clarinetist...
Cost: $30. Ages 10-18 and one adult per youth.
Where:
Bethel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
Fourth & Market Streets
Lewes, DE 19958
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Coastal Concerts, Inc.
Telephone: 888-212-6458
Contact Name: Edna Ellett
Website »
Ovations Dinner Theatre hosts an interactive Mafia Murder Mystery dinner. Ticket includes a 3-course Italian dinner and the performance. Tickets are $45 for Non-Members and Non-Member seating is...
Cost: 45
Where:
Ballroom at University and Whist Club
805 N. Broom St.
Wilmington, DE 19806
View map »
Bethany Beach – When local businessman Tim Hill was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) in 2014, he set on a mission to help other people who were diagnosed with...
Cost: $20 General Admission
Where:
Frankford Fire Hall
7 Main Street
Frankford, DE 19945
View map »
The Resident Ensemble Players, Delaware’s professional acting company performing at the University of Delaware, presents The Bells by Theresa Rebeck. During the great Yukon gold rush of the...
Cost: $15 - $30
Where:
Thompson Theatre, Roselle Center for the Arts
110 Orchard Rd.
Newark, DE 19716
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Resident Ensemble Players
Telephone: (302) 831-2204
Website »
AM RADIO Have you ever perked up when the radio plays a song that first hit popular stations when you were young? Do you turn the volume up to obnoxious levels and sing along? Music can bring us...
Cost: $10 + FEES
Where:
World Cafe Live Wilmington
500 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19801
View map »
More information
Telephone: 215-222-1400
Contact Name: MP Intern
Website »
