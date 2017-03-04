Delaware's BEST TOP LAWYERS Offer Legal Insight
January 3 - 28 “Winter Group Show” Rotating Group Show features a variety of art in different styles and media. Custom Framing & Gift Certificates are always available. Gallery Hours:...
Cost: free
Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE 19807
View map »
More information
Telephone: 302-654-8638
Website »
Sports Card & Collectible Show at Aetna Fire Hall on Jan. 22—sign up now! -Sports Cards McFarlane Figures Comic Books Non-Sports cards Wrestling Items Vintage Starting...
Cost: $2
Where:
Aetna Fire Hall
400 Ogletown Road
Newark, DE 19711
View map »
More information
Sponsor: A2Z Promotions
Telephone: 302-983-2636
Contact Name: Bob Harper
Website »
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society announces the next play in the exciting series of National Theatre Live screenings. National Theatre Live is a groundbreaking project that presents the best of...
Cost: $18-$20
Where:
Cinema Art Theater
17701 Dartmouth Drive, #2
Lewes, DE 19958
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Rehoboth Beach Film Society
Telephone: 302-645-9095
Contact Name: Jeri Kaplan
Website »
Belly Dance Classes with Zahra Beginner & intermediate classes open to teens and adults Sundays in January starting Jan 8th Beginner: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Intermediate: 1 - 2 p.m (must get...
Cost: $15-$42
Where:
Take the Lead Studio
320 Lantana Drive
Hockessin , DE 19711
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Take the Lead
Contact Name: Zahra
Website »
The Resident Ensemble Players, Delaware’s professional acting company performing at the University of Delaware, presents The Bells by Theresa Rebeck. During the great Yukon gold rush of the...
Cost: $15 - $30
Where:
Thompson Theatre, Roselle Center for the Arts
110 Orchard Rd.
Newark, DE 19716
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Resident Ensemble Players
Telephone: (302) 831-2204
Website »
Ah, typecasting—the baritone is always the bad guy! In Devils, Drunks & Dastardly Dudes, we’ll go on an operatic journey of men behaving badly. We’ll add a tenor to the mix, too… but we...
Cost: $29-$59
Where:
OperaDelaware Studio
4 South Poplar St.
Wilmington, DE 19801
View map »
More information
Sponsor: OperaDelaware
Telephone: 302-442-7809
Contact Name: Mary Wilcosky
Website »
Come give curling a try! At this 2-hour intro-to-curling event we'll provide a basic lesson then coach you through a mini-game. Whether you just want to cross #curling off your bucket list or...
Cost: $35
Where:
The Pond Ice Arena
101 John Campbell Rd
Newark, DE 19711
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Diamond State Curling Club
Website »
Notbybreadalone Ministries presents Feeding the Hungry Outreach. All are welcome to come and partake of food, fun and fellowship. Those who desire a better way of life through Jesus Christ are...
Cost: Free
Where:
2nd and 3rd Streets
Wilmington, DE 19801
More information
Sponsor: Notbybreadalone Outreach Ministries
Telephone: 442-0440
Contact Name: Ministers Wayne and Stephanie Dumpson
Website »
Guest speakers Patty Dailey-Lewis, executive director of the Beau Biden Foundation, and Delaware Family Court commissioner Loretta Young will discuss how participation in social media can too...
Cost: Free
Where:
Wilmington University - Dover
Building A Auditorium
3282 N DuPont Highway
Dover, DE 19901
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Wilmington University College of Social & Behavioral Sciences
Telephone: 302-295-1164
Contact Name: Dr. Johanna Bishop
Website »
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, Dec 1st thru Thursday, December 15th Winter session: Tuesday, January 17th thru Thursday, March 30th Drop in on Nature is...
Cost: see description
Where:
The Annex
501 Chandler Mill Rd
Kennett Square, PA 19348
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »
East Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmers Market Nov 8, 2016 - April 11, 2017 11 am- 2 pm 25 vendors Location: East Coast Garden Center 30366 Cordrey Rd Millsboro, DE 19966 302-945-3489
Cost: frr
Where:
East Coast Garden Center
30366 Cordrey Rd
Millsboro, DE 19966
View map »
More information
Sponsor: East Coast Garden Center
Telephone: 302-945-3489
Website »
East Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmer's Marke 25 vendors
Cost: Free
Where:
East Coast Garden Center
30366 Cordrey Rd
Millsboro, DE 19966
View map »
More information
Telephone: 302-945-3489
Website »
A four-week series of ballroom dancing classes taught by teachers from the BlueBallroom. Tuesdays starting Jan. 10. Classes are $30 a lesson for Non-Members. Non-Member slots are limited. For...
Cost: $30
Where:
University and Whist Club
805 N Broom St
Wilmington, DE 19806
View map »
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, Dec 1st thru Thursday, December 15th Winter session: Tuesday, January 17th thru Thursday, March 30th Drop in on Nature is...
Cost: see description
Where:
The Annex
501 Chandler Mill Rd
Kennett Square, PA 19348
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »
Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts January 19th, every other Thursday until March 30th This program is based entirely outdoors and is...
Cost: Cost: $30 for TLC members / $40 for non-members
Where:
Bucktoe Creek Preserve
432 Sharp Rd
Avondale, PA 19311
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »
MARC BROUSSARD In 2004, Marc Broussard, then a precocious 22-year-old singer/songwriter, released his major-label debut; he called it Carencro, after the Louisiana town where he was born and...
Cost: $22 SRO- $32 SEATED
Where:
World Cafe Live Wilmington
500 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19801
View map »
More information
Telephone: 215-222-1400
Contact Name: MP Intern
Website »
Tutto Fresco has live entertainment every Friday night from 6:30–9:30 p.m. Call for details. http://tuttofrescode.com/
Where:
Tutto Fresco
514 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
View map »
Meeting every Friday, Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, 640 s. State Street, Dover, 7:30 pm., Private Dining Room #3 in the basement. For those who have, or think they may have a gambling problem....
Cost: 0.00
Where:
Bayhealth Kent General Hospital
640 S. State Street
Private Dining Room #3
Dover, DE 19901
View map »
More information
Telephone: 800-855-2CALLGA
Website »
Cost: $12-$20
Where:
Wilmington Drama League
10 West Lea Blvd.
Wilmington, DE 19802
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Wilmington Drama League
Telephone: 302-764-3396
Contact Name: Kathy Buterbaugh
Website »
January 28 – Saturday – 1 to 4 p.m. Science Saturday – Truss Me, You Won’t Fall! Become an engineer for the day. Design a bridge to hold as much weight as possible....
Cost: Activities are included in regular admission and free for members.
Where:
Hagley Museum
201 Hagley Creek Road
Wilmington, DE 19807
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Hagley Museum
Telephone: (302) 65802400 x 238
Contact Name: Jessica Eisenbrey
Website »
GRILLED CHEESE AND CRAFT BEER TASTING We have taken two of the best things on earth and paired them together – Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer – and paired them together in unexpected and...
Cost: $40
Where:
World Cafe Live Wilmington
500 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19801
View map »
More information
Telephone: 215-222-1400
Contact Name: MP Intern
Website »
Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 7:30 pm at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 763 Valley Forge Rd, Wayne, PA 19087 Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 3 pm at Church of the Holy Trinity, Rittenhouse Square...
Cost: Tickets are $25 online, and $30 at the door. Student tickets $10 at the door.
Where:
Church of the Holy Trinity
1904 Walnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Lyric Fest
Telephone: 215-438-1702
Contact Name: Jessica Nelson
Website »
Fan favorite, Dick Smith, returns to the Dickinson Theatre Organ Society concert stage on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 for a show that is sure to bring the house down! Dick Smith has been a...
Cost: $15 Adults; $10 Students
Where:
John Dickinson High School Auditorium
1801 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Dickinson Theatre Organ Society
Telephone: 302-995-2603
Contact Name: Bob Dilworth
Website »
Cost: $12-$20
Where:
Wilmington Drama League
10 West Lea Blvd.
Wilmington, DE 19802
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Wilmington Drama League
Telephone: 302-764-3396
Contact Name: Kathy Buterbaugh
Website »
MOTHERSHIP Mothership is the area's premier Led Zeppelin Tribute show. Composed of seasoned, professional musicians Mario Padovani - vocals, keyboards, Frank Ginocchio - drums, Chris Julian -...
Cost: 15
Where:
World Cafe Live Wilmington
500 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19801
View map »
More information
Telephone: 215-222-1400
Website »
