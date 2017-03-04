 

Celebrate DCAD's 20th Annual Student Exhibition

Arts Buzz & Hot Tickets

175 Reasons to Dine in Delaware

The First State is chock-full of culinary destinations.
Beer & Wine
Restaurants & Food

Buddy’s Burgers Opens in Newark

The Pennsylvania chain comes to Main Street.
Restaurants & Food
Dining Insider

3 Healthy Recipes to Whip Up this Week

Your body will thank you.
Health
Get Healthy

This Delicious Wine Dinner Benefits St. Jude's

The Women and Wine Club will enjoy four luxurious courses.
Restaurants & Food
Charities & Foundations
Dining Insider

How to Cope with the Loss of a Pet

Local support groups and volunteer opportunities can be crucial to the grieving process.
Pets
Health

How to Help Struggling Students Get Back on Track

Beverly Stewart of Back to Basics Private School shares tips for ensuring children’s academic success.
Education
People & Profiles

Indulge in a Night of Poetry, Music and Romance

Shakespeare nerds, this one's for you.
Arts Buzz & Hot Tickets

9 Delicious Valentine’s Day Dining Deals

Enjoy these local specials with your significant other.
Restaurants & Food
Dining Insider
An Incredibly Easy Way to Raise Awareness about a Rare Disorder

Stylish T-shirts for a cause are on sale through Feb. 6.
Charities & Foundations

Here are the Latest Updates to Delaware's Dining Scene

Diners say so long to some old faves while welcoming some cool additions.
Restaurants & Food
Beer & Wine

Joe Biden Returns Home

Supporters flocked to Wilmington on Friday to welcome one of their own back from Washington.
History
People & Profiles
Politics

Big Chill Beach Club to Open This May

The family-friendly restaurant will be located at the southeast foot of the Indian River Bridge.
Restaurants & Food
Dining Insider

How to Help Your Aging Parents Plan for Their Futures

Preparing for this role reversal is key.
Family & Kids
Health

5 Popular Food Trends to Expect This Year

Would you add these to your grocery list?
Restaurants & Food

Your Excuse to Try 4 Kinds of Mac and Cheese This Weekend

Liquid Alchemy and Bang Bang BBQ are teaming up for a delicious event.
Dining Insider
Restaurants & Food

How Delaware Theatre Company Hopes to Spark 'Brave Conversations'

Its newest production, "White Guy on the Bus," begins Feb. 1.
Arts Buzz & Hot Tickets

Don't Miss Exceptional Care for Children’s 8th Annual Spring Gala

The party takes place March 4, 2017, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.
Charities & Foundations
February 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMGroup Show at The Station Gallery

February 3 – 25 Group Show featuring still life paintings in oil by Rosemary Castiglioni; gestural animal paintings by Gay Freeborn; and plein air landscapes from Zion National Park,...

Cost: free

Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-654-8638
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 4:30 AMDinosaur Revolution

Uncover the facts, fictions, and fossils of Dinosaur Revolution as you LIVE LARGE in reptilian role-play activities. Undertake three Mesozoic Missions spanning 150 million years and mimic dinosaur...

Cost: Free with Admission

Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Newark, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-658-9111
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 4:30 PMDinosaur Revolution

Uncover the facts, fictions, and fossils of Dinosaur Revolution as you LIVE LARGE in reptilian role-play activities at the Delaware Museum of Natural History's newest special exhibit. Undertake...

Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE

Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe Bells

The Resident Ensemble Players, Delaware’s professional acting company performing at the University of Delaware, presents The Bells by Theresa Rebeck. During the great Yukon gold rush of the...

Cost: $15 - $30

Where:
Thompson Theatre, Roselle Center for the Arts
110 Orchard Rd.
Newark, DE  19716
View map »


Sponsor: Resident Ensemble Players
Telephone: (302) 831-2204
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMMélomanie February Wilmington Series

Mélomanie February Wilmington Series This performance features the World Premiere of "Just a Regular Child" by Delaware composer David Schelat and collaborations with guest artists Daniela...

Cost: $15-25

Where:
The Delaware Contemporary
200 S. Madison Street
Wilmington, DE  19801
View map »


Telephone: 302-764-6338
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 PMDiamond State Curling Club Learn-To-Curl

Come give curling a try! At this 2-hour intro-to-curling event we'll provide a basic lesson then coach you through a mini-game.  Whether you just want to cross #curling off your bucket list or...

Cost: $35

Where:
The Pond Ice Arena
101 John Campbell Rd
Newark, DE  19711
View map »


Sponsor: Diamond State Curling Club
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMCabaret

Cost: $12-$20

Where:
Wilmington Drama League
10 West Lea Blvd.
Wilmington, DE  19802
View map »


Sponsor: Wilmington Drama League
Telephone: 302-764-3396
Contact Name: Kathy Buterbaugh
Website »

More information

6:00 PM - 8:30 PMHagley After Hours: A Night at the Movies featuring “Mean Girls”

February 9 – Thursday – 6 p.m. Hagley After Hours: A Night at the Movies featuring “Mean Girls” Join Hagley for a night at the movies featuring classic films we all know and love....

Cost: $2 per person

Where:
Hagley Museum
201 Hagley Creek Road
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Sponsor: Hagley Museum
Telephone: (302) 65802400 x 238
Contact Name: Jessica Eisenbrey
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMArts-n-Appetizers

Mark your calendar! It is our first Arts-n-Appetizers event here at The Whist. We are bringing the arts to you here in our ballroom. Our first in the series is First State Ballet Theatre. They will...

Cost: $20

Where:
University and Whist Club
805 N Broom St
Wilmington, DE  19806
View map »


Telephone: 302-658-51252 x107
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:30 PMThe Music School OPEN MIC NIGHT

Join us for our bi-monthly open mic night, held the second Thursday of each month in October, December, February, April, June and August.  Pro-quality equipment provided: drum set, grand piano,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Music School of Delaware
4101 Washington Street
Wilmington, DE  19802
View map »


Sponsor: The Music School of Delaware
Telephone: 302-762-1132
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMTHE MUSIC SCHOOL OF DELAWARE OPEN MIC NIGHT

A bi-monthly open mic night, held the second Thursday of each month in October, December, February, April, June and August.  Pro-quality equipment provided: drum set, grand piano, electric...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Music School of Delaware
4101 Washington Street
Wilmington, DE  19802
View map »


Telephone: 302-762-1132
Website »

More information

6:30 PM - 9:30 PMLive Entertainment at Tutto Fresco

Tutto Fresco has live entertainment every Friday night from 6:30–9:30 p.m. Call for details. http://tuttofrescode.com/

Where:
Tutto Fresco
514 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE  19809
View map »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMFriends of Folk Concert Series: Me & My Friend Phyllis

Cost: Free

Where:
Old State House
25 The Green
Dover , DE  19901
View map »


Telephone: 302-739-9194
Contact Name: First State Heritage Park

More information
7:30 PM - 3:00 PMFebruary Wilmington Series: The German Gambist's World

February Wilmington Series: The German Gambist's World In 17th Century Germany, music for the viola da gamba played a central role in the repertoire of many composers. This program features...

Cost: $15-30

Where:
The Barn at Flintwoods
205 Center Meeting Road
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 877-594-4546
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMGamblers Anonymous Meeting

Meeting every Friday, Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, 640 s. State Street, Dover, 7:30 pm., Private Dining Room #3 in the basement. For those who have, or think they may have a gambling problem....

Cost: 0.00

Where:
Bayhealth Kent General Hospital
640 S. State Street
Private Dining Room #3
Dover, DE  19901
View map »


Telephone: 800-855-2CALLGA
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMTHE BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY PRESENTS: PINK FLOYD – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON at World Cafe Live Wilmington

THE BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience by recreating classic albums in a live performance setting with a first class lighting and video...

Cost: $32 ADV - $35 DOS + FEES

Where:
World Cafe Live Wilmington
500 N Market St
Wilmington, DE  19801
View map »


Telephone: 215-222-1400
Contact Name: MP Intern
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 11:00 PMJeffrey Osborne at SugarHouse Casino

Four-time Grammy®-nominated singer, Jeffrey Osborne, brings his iconic rhythm and blues music to The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale...

Cost: $59

Where:
SugarHouse Casino
1001 N. Delaware Ave.
Philadelphia, PA  19125
View map »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PMGroup Show at The Station Gallery

February 3 – 25 Group Show featuring still life paintings in oil by Rosemary Castiglioni; gestural animal paintings by Gay Freeborn; and plein air landscapes from Zion National Park,...

Cost: free

Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-654-8638
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 4:30 AMDinosaur Revolution

Uncover the facts, fictions, and fossils of Dinosaur Revolution as you LIVE LARGE in reptilian role-play activities. Undertake three Mesozoic Missions spanning 150 million years and mimic dinosaur...

Cost: Free with Admission

Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Newark, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-658-9111
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 4:30 PMDinosaur Revolution

Uncover the facts, fictions, and fossils of Dinosaur Revolution as you LIVE LARGE in reptilian role-play activities at the Delaware Museum of Natural History's newest special exhibit. Undertake...

Cost: Adults: $9 Children (3-17): $7 Seniors (60+): $8 Under 3: FREE Members: FREE

Where:
Delaware Museum of Natural History
4840 Kennett Pike
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 1:00 PMScleroderma Foundation Educational Event - My Journey with Scleroderma, Transplant and Survival

This educational forum is provided free of charge by the Scleroderma Foundation Delaware Valley Chapter as part of the Foundation’s mission of support and education for scleroderma patients...

Cost: free

Where:
Woodlawn Library
2020 W. 9th Street
Wilmington, DE  19805
View map »


Sponsor: Scleroderma Foundation Delaware Valley Chapter
Telephone: 866-675-5545
Contact Name: Mr. Fee Sepahi
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMVictorine’s Valentine’s Day

February 11 – Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Victorine’s Valentine’s Day Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved ones at Hagley. This is a sweet family event with something for...

Cost: Activities are included in regular admission and free for members.

Where:
Hagley Museum
201 Hagley Creek Road
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Sponsor: Hagley Museum
Telephone: (302) 65802400 x 238
Contact Name: Jessica Eisenbrey
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMMacy’s Galentine’s Day Event

Grab a friend and treat yourself this Valentine's Day! Visit our stations to design a wine glass, receive a complimentary manicure and mini makeover, pick a gift for your bestie, and enjoy...

Where:
Macy’s Christiana Mall
Women’s Dress Department, Level 1
501 Christiana Mall Road
Newark, DE  19702-3209
View map »

More information
2:30 PM - 4:30 PMBrandywine Baroque February Rehoboth Series: The German Gambist's World

In 17th Century Germany, music for the viola da gamba played a central role in the repertoire of many composers. This program features consort pieces for violas da gamba and strings as well as...

Cost: $12-25

Where:
The Lutheran Church of Our Savior
20276 Bay Vista Road
Rehoboth Beach, DE  19971
View map »


Telephone: 302-764-6338
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 6:00 PMGRILLED CHEESE AND CRAFT BEER TASTING at World Cafe Live Wilmington-Upstairs

GRILLED CHEESE AND CRAFT BEER TASTING We have taken two of the best things on earth and paired them together – Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer – and paired them together in unexpected and...

Cost: $40

Where:
World Cafe Live Wilmington
500 N Market St
Wilmington, DE  19801
View map »


Telephone: 215-222-1400
Contact Name: MP Intern
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMBariatric Support Groups

Nanticoke Weight Loss & General Surgery will host bariatric support groups on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Medical Staff...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Nanticoke Memorial Hospital
801 Middleford Road
Seaford, DE  19973
View map »


Telephone: 302-536-5395
Contact Name: Nanticoke Weight Loss & General Surgery
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMDo The Right Thing 4Life Banquet

Do The Right Thing 4Life Banquet (DTRT4L) will be held on Feb. 11, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Waterfall Banquet & Conference Center. Each year this event honors local barbershop and beauty...

Cost: $25

Where:
Waterfall Banquet & Conference Center
3416 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE  19703
View map »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Join an intimate evening performance with Cory Henry and his band, The Funk Apostles! Henry is a 29-year-old, Brooklyn-born songwriter, organist, pianist and music producer well versed in jazz,...

Cost: $20-30

Where:
Christina Cultural Arts Center
Clifford Brown Performance Center
705 N. Market Street
Wilmington, DE  19801
View map »


Telephone: 130-265-20101
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 3:00 PMFebruary Wilmington Series: The German Gambist's World

February Wilmington Series: The German Gambist's World In 17th Century Germany, music for the viola da gamba played a central role in the repertoire of many composers. This program features...

Cost: $15-30

Where:
The Barn at Flintwoods
205 Center Meeting Road
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 877-594-4546
Website »

More information

