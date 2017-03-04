 

Here Are the Latest Updates to Delaware's Dining Scene

Diners say so long to some old faves while welcoming some cool additions.
Restaurants & Food
Beer & Wine

Joe Biden Returns Home

Supporters flocked to Wilmington on Friday to welcome one of their own back from Washington.
People & Profiles
History
Politics

Big Chill Beach Club to Open This May

The family-friendly restaurant will be located at the southeast foot of the Indian River Bridge.
Dining Insider
Restaurants & Food

How to Help Your Aging Parents Plan for Their Futures

Preparing for this role reversal is key.
Family & Kids
Health

5 Popular Food Trends to Expect This Year

Would you add these to your grocery list?
Restaurants & Food

Your Excuse to Try 4 Kinds of Mac and Cheese This Weekend

Liquid Alchemy and Bang Bang BBQ are teaming up for a delicious event.
Restaurants & Food
Dining Insider

How Delaware Theatre Company Hopes to Spark 'Brave Conversations'

Its newest production, "White Guy on the Bus," begins Feb. 1.
Arts Buzz & Hot Tickets

Don't Miss Exceptional Care for Children’s 8th Annual Spring Gala

The party takes place March 4, 2017, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.
Charities & Foundations

Dine on Wild Game and Wine

Head to Stone Balloon Ale House this Thursday for an unforgettable meal.
Restaurants & Food
Dining Insider

From the Editor: Private Decisions

Highlights from our January issue, plus feedback from last month.
People & Profiles
Politics
Health
Education
How Chef Dan Tagle Gets His Kids Involved in the Kitchen

Nordstrom Grill's executive chef loves making healthy pizzas with his daughters.
Restaurants & Food
Family & Kids

Why Working Out Can Prevent You from Pigging Out

Worried that exercising will cause you to overeat? Read on.
Health
Get Healthy

30 Seconds with Pro Tennis Player Madison Brengle

The 26-year-old athlete reflects on her accomplishments—and fills us in on the newest member of her family.
People & Profiles
Sports & Outdoors

Party Pics: Gourmet Gala 2016

Delaware Technical Community College held its 13th annual Gourmet Gala Oct. 15 at its Terry Campus in Dover.
People & Profiles
Party Pictures

These Life-Changing Contraptions Were Inspired by a Trip to the Toy Store

Cole Galloway’s creations are helping everyone from disabled toddlers to adults immobilized by injury get around on their own.
Family & Kids
People & Profiles
Health

Smyrna is the Place to Be This Saturday

Don't miss the chance to enjoy beer, food, music and—perhaps best of all—free transportation.
Restaurants & Food
Beer & Wine
Dining Insider

At 75, Delaware's Civil Air Patrol is Still Flying High

The wing has provided aerial reconnaissance and other important public service roles for decades.
People & Profiles
History

Book Lovers, This Event Is for You

The Delaware Festival of Words will be held at John Dickinson High School on Feb. 16.
Art & Entertainment
Arts Buzz & Hot Tickets

What Will Be Gov. Jack Markell's Legacy?

Delawareans weigh in on our 73rd governor's time in office.
People & Profiles
Politics
History
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

January 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMWinter Group Show

January 3 - 28  “Winter Group Show” Rotating Group Show features a variety of art in different styles and media. Custom Framing & Gift Certificates are always available. Gallery Hours:...

Cost: free

Where:
The Station Gallery
3922 Kennett Pike
Greenville, DE  19807
View map »


Telephone: 302-654-8638
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSports Card & Collectible Show

Sports Card & Collectible Show at Aetna Fire Hall on Jan. 22—sign up now! -Sports Cards McFarlane Figures Comic Books Non-Sports cards Wrestling Items Vintage Starting...

Cost: $2

Where:
Aetna Fire Hall
400 Ogletown Road
Newark, DE  19711
View map »


Sponsor: A2Z Promotions
Telephone: 302-983-2636
Contact Name: Bob Harper
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:30 PMRBFS National Theater Live presents "No Man's Land"

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society announces the next play in the exciting series of National Theatre Live screenings. National Theatre Live is a groundbreaking project that presents the best of...

Cost: $18-$20

Where:
Cinema Art Theater
17701 Dartmouth Drive, #2
Lewes, DE  19958
View map »


Sponsor: Rehoboth Beach Film Society
Telephone: 302-645-9095
Contact Name: Jeri Kaplan
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:30 PMBelly Dance Classes with Zahra

Belly Dance Classes with Zahra Beginner & intermediate classes open to teens and adults Sundays in January starting Jan 8th Beginner: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Intermediate: 1 - 2 p.m (must get...

Cost: $15-$42

Where:
Take the Lead Studio
320 Lantana Drive
Hockessin , DE  19711
View map »


Sponsor: Take the Lead
Contact Name: Zahra
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe Bells

The Resident Ensemble Players, Delaware’s professional acting company performing at the University of Delaware, presents The Bells by Theresa Rebeck. During the great Yukon gold rush of the...

Cost: $15 - $30

Where:
Thompson Theatre, Roselle Center for the Arts
110 Orchard Rd.
Newark, DE  19716
View map »


Sponsor: Resident Ensemble Players
Telephone: (302) 831-2204
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMDevils, Drunks & Dastardly Dudes

Ah, typecasting—the baritone is always the bad guy! In Devils, Drunks & Dastardly Dudes, we’ll go on an operatic journey of men behaving badly. We’ll add a tenor to the mix, too… but we...

Cost: $29-$59

Where:
OperaDelaware Studio
4 South Poplar St.
Wilmington, DE  19801
View map »


Sponsor: OperaDelaware
Telephone: 302-442-7809
Contact Name: Mary Wilcosky
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 PMDiamond State Curling Club Learn-To-Curl

Come give curling a try! At this 2-hour intro-to-curling event we'll provide a basic lesson then coach you through a mini-game.  Whether you just want to cross #curling off your bucket list or...

Cost: $35

Where:
The Pond Ice Arena
101 John Campbell Rd
Newark, DE  19711
View map »


Sponsor: Diamond State Curling Club
Website »

More information

3:00 PM - 5:30 PM"Feed the Hungry" Outreach Food Ministry

Notbybreadalone Ministries presents Feeding the Hungry Outreach. All are welcome to come and partake of food, fun and fellowship. Those who desire a better way of life through Jesus Christ are...

Cost: Free

Where:
2nd and 3rd Streets
Wilmington, DE  19801


Sponsor: Notbybreadalone Outreach Ministries
Telephone: 442-0440
Contact Name: Ministers Wayne and Stephanie Dumpson
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMGuest Speakers to Address Human Trafficking, Sextortion and Social Media

Guest speakers Patty Dailey-Lewis, executive director of the Beau Biden Foundation, and Delaware Family Court commissioner Loretta Young will discuss how participation in social media can too...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilmington University - Dover
Building A Auditorium
3282 N DuPont Highway
Dover, DE  19901
View map »


Sponsor: Wilmington University College of Social & Behavioral Sciences
Telephone: 302-295-1164
Contact Name: Dr. Johanna Bishop
Website »

More information

9:30 AM - 12:00 PMDrop in on Nature

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, Dec 1st thru Thursday, December 15th Winter session: Tuesday, January 17th thru Thursday, March 30th   Drop in on Nature is...

Cost: see description

Where:
The Annex
501 Chandler Mill Rd
Kennett Square, PA  19348
View map »


Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMEast Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmers Market

East Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmers Market Nov 8, 2016 - April 11, 2017  11 am- 2 pm 25 vendors Location:  East Coast Garden Center 30366 Cordrey Rd Millsboro, DE 19966 302-945-3489

Cost: frr

Where:
East Coast Garden Center
30366 Cordrey Rd
Millsboro, DE  19966
View map »


Sponsor: East Coast Garden Center
Telephone: 302-945-3489
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMEast Coast Indoor Farmers Market

East Coast Garden Center Indoor Farmer's Marke 25 vendors

Cost: Free

Where:
East Coast Garden Center
30366 Cordrey Rd
Millsboro, DE  19966
View map »


Telephone: 302-945-3489
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 6:45 PMBallroom Dance Lessons

A four-week series of ballroom dancing classes taught by teachers from the BlueBallroom. Tuesdays starting Jan. 10. Classes are $30 a lesson for Non-Members. Non-Member slots are limited. For...

Cost: $30

Where:
University and Whist Club
805 N Broom St
Wilmington, DE  19806
View map »

More information

9:30 AM - 12:00 PMDrop in on Nature

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, Dec 1st thru Thursday, December 15th Winter session: Tuesday, January 17th thru Thursday, March 30th   Drop in on Nature is...

Cost: see description

Where:
The Annex
501 Chandler Mill Rd
Kennett Square, PA  19348
View map »


Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMNature Studio

Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts January 19th, every other Thursday until March 30th This program is based entirely outdoors and is...

Cost: Cost: $30 for TLC members / $40 for non-members

Where:
Bucktoe Creek Preserve
432 Sharp Rd
Avondale, PA  19311
View map »


Sponsor: The Land Conservancy
Telephone: 610-347-0347 ext.104
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:30 PMMARC BROUSSARD at World Cafe Live Wilmington

MARC BROUSSARD In 2004, Marc Broussard, then a precocious 22-year-old singer/songwriter, released his major-label debut; he called it Carencro, after the Louisiana town where he was born and...

Cost: $22 SRO- $32 SEATED

Where:
World Cafe Live Wilmington
500 N Market St
Wilmington, DE  19801
View map »


Telephone: 215-222-1400
Contact Name: MP Intern
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMThe Bells

The Resident Ensemble Players, Delaware’s professional acting company performing at the University of Delaware, presents The Bells by Theresa Rebeck. During the great Yukon gold rush of the...

Cost: $15 - $30

Where:
Thompson Theatre, Roselle Center for the Arts
110 Orchard Rd.
Newark, DE  19716
View map »


Sponsor: Resident Ensemble Players
Telephone: (302) 831-2204
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:30 PM - 9:30 PMLive Entertainment at Tutto Fresco

Tutto Fresco has live entertainment every Friday night from 6:30–9:30 p.m. Call for details. http://tuttofrescode.com/

Where:
Tutto Fresco
514 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE  19809
View map »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMGamblers Anonymous Meeting

Meeting every Friday, Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, 640 s. State Street, Dover, 7:30 pm., Private Dining Room #3 in the basement. For those who have, or think they may have a gambling problem....

Cost: 0.00

Where:
Bayhealth Kent General Hospital
640 S. State Street
Private Dining Room #3
Dover, DE  19901
View map »


Telephone: 800-855-2CALLGA
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMCabaret

Cost: $12-$20

Where:
Wilmington Drama League
10 West Lea Blvd.
Wilmington, DE  19802
View map »


Sponsor: Wilmington Drama League
Telephone: 302-764-3396
Contact Name: Kathy Buterbaugh
Website »

More information

1:00 PM - 4:00 PMScience Saturday – Truss Me, You Won’t Fall!

January 28 – Saturday – 1 to 4 p.m. Science Saturday – Truss Me, You Won’t Fall! Become an engineer for the day. Design a bridge to hold as much weight as possible....

Cost: Activities are included in regular admission and free for members.

Where:
Hagley Museum
201 Hagley Creek Road
Wilmington, DE  19807
View map »


Sponsor: Hagley Museum
Telephone: (302) 65802400 x 238
Contact Name: Jessica Eisenbrey
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 6:00 PMGRILLED CHEESE AND CRAFT BEER TASTING at World Cafe Live Wilmington-Upstairs

GRILLED CHEESE AND CRAFT BEER TASTING We have taken two of the best things on earth and paired them together – Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer – and paired them together in unexpected and...

Cost: $40

Where:
World Cafe Live Wilmington
500 N Market St
Wilmington, DE  19801
View map »


Telephone: 215-222-1400
Contact Name: MP Intern
Website »

More information
6:15 PMMusic in the White House—a collaboration between Lyric Fest and Singing City

Saturday, January 28, 2017 at  7:30 pm at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 763 Valley Forge Rd, Wayne, PA 19087 Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 3 pm at Church of the Holy Trinity, Rittenhouse Square...

Cost: Tickets are $25 online, and $30 at the door. Student tickets $10 at the door.

Where:
Church of the Holy Trinity
1904 Walnut St.
Philadelphia, PA  19103
View map »


Sponsor: Lyric Fest
Telephone: 215-438-1702
Contact Name: Jessica Nelson
Website »

More information
7:00 PMDickinson Theatre Pipe Organ Concert

Fan favorite, Dick Smith, returns to the Dickinson Theatre Organ Society concert stage on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 for a show that is sure to bring the house down! Dick Smith has been a...

Cost: $15 Adults; $10 Students

Where:
John Dickinson High School Auditorium
1801 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE  19808
View map »


Sponsor: Dickinson Theatre Organ Society
Telephone: 302-995-2603
Contact Name: Bob Dilworth
Website »

More information
7:00 PMDick Smith in Concert

The Dickinson Theatre Organ Society presents Dick Smith. For tickets, click here: http://www.dtoskimball.org/events-tickets/ticket-information/ For further information, please call us at...

Where:
, DE

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMCabaret

Cost: $12-$20

Where:
Wilmington Drama League
10 West Lea Blvd.
Wilmington, DE  19802
View map »


Sponsor: Wilmington Drama League
Telephone: 302-764-3396
Contact Name: Kathy Buterbaugh
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMMOTHERSHIP at World Cafe Live Wilmington

MOTHERSHIP Mothership is the area's premier Led Zeppelin Tribute show. Composed of seasoned, professional musicians Mario Padovani - vocals, keyboards, Frank Ginocchio - drums, Chris Julian -...

Cost: 15

Where:
World Cafe Live Wilmington
500 N Market St
Wilmington, DE  19801
View map »


Telephone: 215-222-1400
Website »

More information

